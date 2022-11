UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Coroner confirms one person has died after a fire in Union County.

The state fire marshal is at the scene along with fire crews. The fire broke out at the corner of Madison and Hobson in Uniontown.

Officials tell us the fire broke out around 4 a.m. and there were three people in the house. Officials say two of the people were off-duty firefighters.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.