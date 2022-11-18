UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan has been elected Second Vice President of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo).

A news release says Judge O’Nan is going to extend his influence across the state similarly following his election as KACo Second Vice President Thursday at the 48th Annual KACo Conference and Exposition in Lexington, Kentucky. His installation on the KACo Executive Committee will take effect Friday.

Following his judge/executive appointment, O’Nan went on to win the general election in late 2018. He recently ran unopposed heading into his second full term.

Officials say prior to becoming judge/executive, O’Nan joined his father as a partner in Land O’Nan Farms, and for 30 years, he continued the farm operations while expanding both the land base and cattle numbers. During those years, he held various leadership positions in both civic organizations and his church where he has been a deacon, elder and Sunday school teacher.

O’Nan says, “KACo has been blessed with extraordinary leadership. I certainly plan to continue the path they have laid out while hoping to expand on building relationships with our state legislators to communicate with them on behalf of county officials.”