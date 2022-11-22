No one was injured in a residential fire in Terre Haute Saturday evening.

UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire.

Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning.

Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived.

The coroner says 53-year-old Mary Wynette Spaulding of Uniontown died in the fire. The other two people inside the home were off duty volunteer firefighters and escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.