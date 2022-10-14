EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – United Companies announced on Friday the acquisition of Tri-State Aero. Tri-State Aero serves as the only Fixed Base Operator at the Evansville Regional Airport, providing a wide range of services to general and commercial aviation customers.

TSA was founded in 1963 and is a FAA authorized repair station capable of upgrading, installing, troubleshooting, repairing and performing recertifications on a variety of aircraft’s avionics systems.

“We consider TSA to be a vitally important asset to our community,” said Ron Romain, Chairman of United Companies. “Not only does TSA and its experienced and knowledgeable employees serve all flying customers, but it also serves as the front door and first impression many people have of our community. General Aviation is extremely important in communities like ours and we are thrilled to be part of the future of the industry. We believe this acquisition will fit nicely within our portfolio of companies. We wholeheartedly welcome the TSA employees onto our team, and we thank John for his efforts in shepherding this great institution.”