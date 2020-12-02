United Methodist Youth Home thankful for Giving Tuesday donations

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – The Tri-State remembered those who are less fortunate on Giving Tuesday.

With holiday shopping in full swing, non-profits like the United Methodist Youth Home say they are grateful that people have included them on that list by donating money or dropping off much-needed items.

“Even though there’s been a lot of confusion in 2020 and a lot of hurt and a lot of people going through different things, people still care. And it’s awesome to have a community who still cares and still want to help those who are very much in need,” said Development Director Travis Johnson.

Johnson said while the youth home met its goal Tuesday, it still needs help and support throughout the year.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS