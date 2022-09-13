OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — United Way of the Ohio Valley says they are continuing to help local communities and are working on closing the “meal gap” within them. They aim to provide more healthy and nutritious food by improving refrigeration and freezer space with non-profit organizations.

United Ways says thousands of dollars in additional funds will help more agencies address community hunger issues by increasing cold storage access. Non-Profits, who are 501c3, can apply for a grant request in the amount of $2,000 to United Way.

Officials say the grant applications will be accepted starting September 6, 2022 through September 20, 2022. If a non-profit has already received United Way funds for Cold Storage in the past, officials say you will not be able to apply again at this time.

Organizations that are encouraged to apply are:

Churches and religious organizations operating food pantries and soup kitchens as part of their mission.

Homeless Shelters and other shelter types that are feeding individuals.

Soup Kitchens operating on a regular basis.

Food serving organizations whose primary purpose is feeding the less fortunate and those who don’t know from where their next meal is coming.

To apply for funding, click here and complete the Cold Storage Grant. Afterwards, United Way says to return it through email to Vikki Embry at vembry@uwov.org. If you have any questions, you’re asked to call their office at 270-684-0668, Ext. 25.