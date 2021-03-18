United Way announces money to help those in poverty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana is putting money toward helping those who live in poverty.

Local non-profits can apply for funding to help people improve their economic situation.

The announcement was made Thursday.

We’re told about $250,000 will be available.

United Way hopes this helps people get jobs, receive mental health treatment, and get an education.

United Way says an open request for proposals will be released in September and non-profits that can fill the need can apply for the funding.

(This story was originally published on March 18, 2021)