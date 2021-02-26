United Way encouraging residents to fill out Impacts of COVID-19 survey

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The United Way has released a brief, confidential survey to understand the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on local families. The survey results will help regional partners determine what resources and support are needed during the recovery and rebuild.

The survey asks about you, your concerns, the effects of the pandemic on your employment, and gives the opportunity for open feedback. Everyone is encouraged to share the survey with family members and friends.

You have until March 5 to complete the Impacts of COVID-19 survey.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)