HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana is expanding its partnership with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to provide kindergarten readiness camps at more EVSC schools.

The program has previously been offered at Caze, Lodge and Evans elementary schools, but will now include Delaware, Fairlawn, Lincoln and Tekoppel on its list of sites. Officials say K-Camp is designed to help children who have had little or no preschool experience develop the skills needed to be ready to enter kindergarten in the fall.

The free, half-day program runs from June 5 through June 30. Breakfast and lunch are provided, and bus transportation is available to and from camp. Students must be registered by May 15.

Interested families can visit United Way’s website to apply or call 812-421-7477.