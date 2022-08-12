MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The United Way of the Coalfield says the second annual Caddyshack Golf Scramble will be held on September 16, with a rain date of September 30.

The news release says the Golf Scramble is the kick-off for the 2022-23 campaign to raise money for fourteen United Way partner agencies. The United Way of the Coalfield covers Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties in western Kentucky.

A news release says registration goes from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville, and it costs $400 to register a team. Registration is $100 per player, which includes lunch. Lunch, snacks, and beverages are available for participants, along with a drink and libation cart. There is also a free golf cart rental.

There are prizes available for the winning team as well as hole prizes, and two mulligans per player are included in the registration fee.

Registrants can go online or call the United Way office at 270-821-3170.