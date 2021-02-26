United Way’s $10,000 drawing winner donates winnings back to United Way

from left – Amy Canterbury (President & CEO, United Way of Southwestern Indiana), Jennifer Huang (Drawing Winner), Tony Aylsworth (President, Heritage Federal Credit Union – Incentive Drawing Sponsor)

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – United Way of Southwestern Indiana’s live drawing for their $10,000 “Donate Today, Shape Tomorrow” Donor Incentive Giveaway took place at noon Friday.

The winning suitcase was chosen by Jennifer Huang, who attended the drawing at Heritage Federal Credit Union virtually.

from left finalist Steve Traylor (Red Spot Paint), winner Jennifer Huang (Old National Bank), finalist Emily Kendrick (United Leasing)

Huang then donated the entirety of her winnings back to United Way saying, “I believe nobody donates in hope to win money. I give because I care a lot about underprivileged families and students.”

Heritage Federal sponsored the giveaway and provided the prize money. No donor funds were used for the drawing.

United Way’s annual campaign raised more than $3.3 million dollars and will help thousands of individuals and families in Southwestern Indiana reach their full potential.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)