Unity rally held in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A large group of people gathered for a rally in Madisonville on Saturday.

We’re told the focus of the rally was unity and a message that everybody can do something.

There were several speakers at the event.

Some who spoke at the event encouraged those attending to show love to others, while others discussed this week’s Breonna Taylor decision.



“We have come together to speak out against the things that are happening, not just in our nation, but in our community even now. And since we all have been angry for years and Wednesday was just the cherry on top, can we get angry enough to do something about it?” said Rev. Labarron McAdoo.

After the rally, a challenge was issued to get involved in the community and stay involved.

(This story was originally published on September 26, 2020)