HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville has announced the recipients of the Center for Leadership (CLD) scholarships to attend UE on full tuition.

Brinli Helms and Victoria Vance are two incoming freshmen from Indiana high schools. They were selected based on academic achievements, leadership potential and commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

Helms will graduate from North Central High School in Indianapolis and plans to study Exercise Science, with a direct entry into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Helms’ recommendation letter notes she is a leader, “She is simply a self-motivated individual who continually seeks ways to become her “best” self, and through that, she motivates and inspires others to seek the same for themselves.”

Vance is from Fishers, Indiana, and will graduate from Hamilton Southeastern High School. She is a direct-entry nursing student who is passionate about women’s health.

“I want to be a changemaker in my local community,” she said. “As someone that is deeply passionate and cares about women’s reproductive rights and women’s health overall, this is an area in which I would want to make a difference.”

The recipients must be an existing participant of the CLD before applying and must carry a 3.0-grade point average.