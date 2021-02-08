University of Evansville announces creation of UE Music Conservatory as part of realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville has announced that not only will it retain the Department of Music and all five music degree offerings, it will also create the UE Conservatory. The plan is a collaboration between Department of Music co-chairs, faculty, Friends of UE Music, community partnerships, private donors, trustees, and the administration.

The university will also begin to offer dual enrollment courses in music for high school students and will offer a music therapy clinic and a redesigned summer music camp. Wheeler Concert Hall and Krannert Hall of Art and Music will also be renovated.

The plan will make the Department of Music financially sustainable by reducing operating costs through planned retirements, establishing new revenue streams and focusing on recruiting and retaining new students. Friends of UE Music have also pledged to double their yearly fundraising efforts.

This is part of the current draft academic realignment process to resolve a financial operating deficit and bolster the University’s strengths. UE president Chris Pietruszkiewicz’s proposed academic realignment plan would eliminate three departments, 17 majors, and about 40 jobs.

(This story was originally published on February 8, 2021)