University of Evansville announces new campus mask policy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced that masks or face coverings will be required indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status.

The decision was made after the CDC provided updated guidelines for masks on Tuesday, recommending that fully vaccinated individuals also wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. The university says they will also observe social distancing of at least three feet apart.

Officials say the policy goes into effect on Monday and will remain until public health data and vaccine status indicate that face coverings are no longer necessary.