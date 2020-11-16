University of Evansville announces upcoming remodeling project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville has announced several improvement projects, including upgrades to its residence halls.

UE plans to tear down Morton and Bretano Halls, which were built in the 1960’s. Demolition is expected to start in May.







Those buildings will be replaced by a new 300-bed facility with a built-in pod concept. Each pod will house four to six freshmen and sophomores.

UE also plans to build new apartments for upperclassmen at the corner of Lincoln and Weinbach.

The university also has plans for a new 62 and a half square foot Wellness and Recreational Center to replace Carson Center.









(This story was originally published on November 16, 2020)

