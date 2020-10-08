University of Evansville board issues statement after no-confidence vote, professors group sends petition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Evansville board issued a statement supporting President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz following a no-confidence vote in the Faculty Senate that passed 13-2 on Tuesday.
The University of Evansville chapter of the Association of University Professors sent a petition to the Board of Trustees with more than 1,400 signatures from across the Tri-State and the country to show the support for the university’s faculty.
Board of Trustees statement
We are writing to express our strong and unwavering support for UE President Chris Pietruszkiewicz in the wake of the Faculty Senate’s no-confidence vote earlier this week.
As members of the Board of Trustees, we are surprised and disappointed by the actions of the Faculty Senate. The “Save UE” campaign and increasing alliance with the AAUP may suggest that the Faculty is not acting in the best interests of our University and appears to be designed to prevent necessary institutional change. As stated quite clearly in his message to the Faculty on Monday, the President will share and discuss realignment plans with Faculty and other UE stakeholders before implementation of any proposed changes. Discussion with the Board of Trustees will occur prior to any final decisions, and we sincerely hope that the Faculty will be willing to participate in this process.
We hired President Pietruszkiewicz with the knowledge and expectation that he would be responsible for the health and welfare of our University and make the changes necessary to move UE forward. The President is excelling at doing so in a very difficult environment. We have full confidence in his leadership.
Members of the University of Evansville Board of Trustees
Randall K. Alsman Robert L. Koch, II Roger B. Beck Lawrence J. Kremer
Curtis L. Begle McKenna A. Lewis
Ondra L. Berry Rose M. Mays
Robert L. Bowen Sharon R. McCarthy
Alan W. Braun Sara L. Miller
C. Edward Brown Melvin M. Peterson
D. Forrest Brumbaugh Barbara J. Price
Wilfred C. Bussing, III Marian Helle Purdue
Henrietta J. Chubb Larry A. Rascoe, Sr.
John B. Conaway Sally G. Rideout
Bradley Coomer Anita Horn Rizek
H. Lee Cooper, III Nicholas J. Rutigliano
John N. Daniel, Jr. Andrew T. Saltzman
Derek L. Dunigan John C. Schroeder
Larry E. Dunigan Mark A. Schroeder
Susan M. Elkington Virginia G. Schroeder
Niel C. Ellerbrook Arthur L. Shoener
Philip G. Eykamp Thomas M. Smythe Rita P. Eykamp Theda Soldatou
Andrew E. Goebel Annie E. Stenftenagel M. Stephen Harkness Brent A. Sternberg
William L. Johnson Christopher S. Traylor
Paul W. Jones Starla D. West
Robert G. Jones Linda E. White, Chair
Kevin R. Koch Steven W. Worthington
Petition
(This story was originally published on Oct. 8, 2020)
