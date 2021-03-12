University of Evansville Board of Trustees approves realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville’s Board of Trustees met Friday to approve the university’s amended realignment plan. This version eliminates fewer positions and majors.

Art history, philosophy and religion will still be dropped, but 15 other majors originally planned to be eliminated will remain.

UE will eliminate 19 faculty positions by the end of this academic year. It originally planned to eliminate 38.

The plan also calls for UE’s athletic department to remain Division I.

