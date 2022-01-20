University of Evansville continues to battle COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Higher education continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID task force at University of Evansville continues to put parameters in place to keep students safe while also enjoying college life styles. However, many students and staff members have continued to contract the virus.

The university provides special housing for students who live on campus who become COVID positive. Dr. Sean Harper, a clinical assistant professor as well as a member of the University of Evansville COVID task force, says many students continue to struggle with being around others in fear of contracting COVID. The task force meets every week to focus on how to keep students safe in all facets.

“It’s one thing to help make sure that everybody is physically healthy,” said Dr. Harper, “but also make sure that mentally they’re healthy as well because this has been a drain on everyone.”

To help with mental and emotional struggles, the university has implemented wellness days. Dr. Harper ads that the pandemic has changed the education field in so many ways including how students learn and how professors are able to teach.

Classes at the university are currently being held to 70 percent capacity.