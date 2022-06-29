EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) -The University of Evansville (UE) has earned quite the distinction for helping undergraduate students learn, grow and succeed. Now UE is now being recognized for its commitment by an organization that helps colleges connect with students, parents and guidance counselors.

Colleges of Distinction named UE a 2022-2023 College of Distinction and an Indiana College of Distinction. UE also received recognition for several academic programs and campus departments.

“At our university, we are deeply committed to providing a well-rounded, transformative education that has a lasting impact on our students for years to come,” said Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, president of UE. “This recognition from Colleges of Distinction speaks to our mission and the individual experiences of each of our students.”

Colleges of Distinction uses a selection process by interviewing and researching universities that meet a standard called “Four Distinctions.” The standard includes engaged students, great teaching, lively community and successful outcomes.

UE earned recognition in the academic areas of business, education, engineering and nursing. The Colleges of Distinction also recognized UE’s career development, equity and inclusion and military support.

“The success of our academic programs and campus departments speaks to the endless efforts of our staff, faculty, and administration,” said Michael Austin, PhD, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs. “We are proud to deliver high-quality courses for our students while also providing academic quality, personal support, and career counseling throughout their journey at this university.”

Colleges of Distinction has been committed to honoring schools throughout the U.S. for true excellence in higher education since 2000. Its website provides dynamic college profiles, customized tools, and resources for students, parents, and high school counselors.

More information can be learned by visiting CollegesofDistinction.com.