EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville entered state four of its campus reopening plan on Wednesday.
UE is preparing to welcome back students next week through a phased move-in approach.
Residence halls will have social distancing and visitor restrictions in place.
The university has pushed back the start of its fall semester to August 26th due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 12, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Home Team Friday Preview: South Spencer
- Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – Click HERE
- University of Evansville enters stage four of reopening plan
- Civil rights activist reacts to Joe Biden’s vice presidential nominee
- As OCS plans return of in-person learning, other districts focus on remote learning