University of Evansville enters stage four of reopening plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville entered state four of its campus reopening plan on Wednesday.

UE is preparing to welcome back students next week through a phased move-in approach.

Residence halls will have social distancing and visitor restrictions in place.

The university has pushed back the start of its fall semester to August 26th due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

