EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville men’s basketball team will not be traveling to Dallas to face SMU due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols.

The team confirmed on Twitter that they will not be traveling. This comes after the Kentucky-Louisville men’s basketball showdown was postponed because of multiple postive COVID-19 tests.

The Aces will return to the hardwood on January 2 for a game against Northern Iowa.