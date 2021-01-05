University of Evansville graduates speaking out over proposed realignment plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- With several programs and more than a dozen majors facing the chopping block amidst a proposed realignment plan at the University of Evansville, several university graduates are speaking out about the proposed plan.

Tri-State native Amber Gowen graduated from the university with a degree in political science, one of the majors believed to be cut in the administration’s realignment plan. She’s says “anything you’re doing now should be built for generations and not just for short term gains or short term considerations.”

The university’s department of music is also expected to be cut should the realignment plan go through but some local groups like River Brass, a non-profit brass band that plays across the Tri-State says that could have an impact on them. River Brass treasurer and youth band manager Alex Schnautz says “so much local talent funnels through so many different programs around the area that, if you were to pull the plug on the program here, we’d be left with hardly anything.”

Echoing the words of others, Dalton Boszé says cutting programs could hurt the university in the future, adding “it would be a brain drain on the Evansville community to not be able to have these students continue to go to the University of Evansville.”

Boszé says that while he did not graduate with a music degree, he was able to play in various ensembles during his time at the university. In response to the proposed cuts, the university’s Faculty Senate says it will create its own realignment to address the budget shortfall.

