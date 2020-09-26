University of Evansville honors former student and New York City 9/11 firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) David Morkal, a University of Evansville alum and New York City firefighter who was there on 9/11 spoke to UE’s president Friday.

The two talked about several topics, including Morkal’s experiences as a student. Morkal says Evansville holds a lot of memories for him and what he did at UE has shaped him.

Following the conversation, university officials and Evansville firefighters greeted Morkal with a fire truck and large American flag on campus.

(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)

