EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) David Morkal, a University of Evansville alum and New York City firefighter who was there on 9/11 spoke to UE’s president Friday.
The two talked about several topics, including Morkal’s experiences as a student. Morkal says Evansville holds a lot of memories for him and what he did at UE has shaped him.
Following the conversation, university officials and Evansville firefighters greeted Morkal with a fire truck and large American flag on campus.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 25, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- University of Evansville honors former student and New York City 9/11 firefighter
- Lawsuit filed against Gibson County Area Plan Commission
- Dispatch: Shots fired at old Dogtown Tavern
- Hardwood Booster Club food booth open for business
- Voting by mail in Kentucky: how it works