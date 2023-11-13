EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – On Monday, the University of Evansville hosted Exploring Teaching Day, an event dedicated to celebrating the teaching profession and motivate the educators of tomorrow. Officials say they hope to inspire around 300 grade school students to become teachers in the future.

Tara Cocanower, Indiana’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, says teaching is one of the toughest jobs there is. “Being a teacher can change the world, and changing the world doesn’t look like being a savior to the world; it looks like being a person who can make a difference in a child’s life.”

Cocanower says she never saw herself as a teacher, but one day it just found her.