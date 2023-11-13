HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville has a new Public Safety Director, and his name is Kevin Corbin.

Officials with the university state Corbin has an extensive background in law enforcement and security management with a master’s degree in security management and is actively pursuing a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice. They state his commitment to innovation and safety will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the University’s campus community.

Officials also state Corbin has nearly 22 years of service with the Evansville Police Department, serving in various capacities, including the Crime Prevention Unit. Experience also includes roles in Motor Patrol, Crises Intervention Team (CIT), Mobile Field Force, Humane Officer Unit and Honor Guard, in addition to conducting a wide range of criminal investigations.

Corbin also was a guest instructor at local universities and colleges plus holding certifications in OSHA and FEMA disciplines and Crime Prevention through Environmental Design (CPTED) at basic and advanced levels as well as a Professional Designation in CPTED, according to a release.

“I am thrilled to be joining UE as the new Public Safety Director. My commitment to safety and my professional experiences will be essential in ensuring the well-being of the University’s students, faculty, and staff. I look forward to collaborating with the University of Evansville community to further enhance the safety and security of campus,” said Corbin upon his appointment.

Corbin replaces current director Jason Cullum who leaves the university after a nearly four-year stint for a school resource officer position at a local district. Corbin officially begins his duties on Wednesday, November 15, also according to a release.