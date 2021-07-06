University of Evansville launches Music Community Conservatory

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)– Back in February, the University of Evansville announced not only will the University retain its music department, but it will also create the UE Music Conservatory. Now, the Conservatory is expanding to provide musical opportunities and lessons for all ages through the new Community Conservatory.

Beginning this fall, the Community Conservatory membership will provide students with private instrument or voice lessons from UE music faculty members. Students will also have opportunities for masterclasses and coaching, recitals, a discounted rate for the UE Summer Music Camp, and a talent-based scholarship for a UE music degree.

There will also be classes available to community members of all ages. The courses range from chamber music, group piano, audition preparation, drumming, to ensembles. Registration is now open.

UE will keep offering UE Choral Society, UE Symphony Orchestra, and UE Community Band through the Conservatory. The Suzuki Program will continue under the Community Conservatory. This program was founded in 1972 and teaches more than 100 students age 4-17 throughout the Tri-State.

“Recognizing UE’s commitment to the community, the faculty are excited to offer and develop new musical opportunities in the area,” said Kenneth Steinsultz, co-director of the UE Music Conservatory. “Music can be a lifelong talent and passion no matter your path in life, and the Community Conservatory will allow anyone to accomplish that.”

You can find more information on the UE Music Community Conservatory website.