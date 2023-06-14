HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced the launch of a new program in one of the fastest-growing industries in the world: esports.

Esports, or electronic sports, is the term used to describe organized competitive video gaming. University officials believe the creation of an esports program will be a promising avenue to attract new students, integrate future academic offerings and enhance student engagement on campus.

“Esports is more than just a game; it is a rapidly growing industry that has the power to bring people together and transcend geographical and cultural barriers,” said Rachel Carpenter, DPS, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students who served as the chair of the Esports Task Force. “I’m enthusiastic about the potential of introducing Esports at UE, as it will expand our impact on students seeking new opportunities for campus engagement and career development.”

The university hired Samuel Henderson from Moline, Illinois to serve as the Esports Coordinator and Head Coach. Henderson has previously worked as a success coach, academic advisor and coordinator of youth programs.

“This opportunity is a testament to the growing recognition of Esports as a legitimate and thriving sport, and I am honored to be part of an institution that embraces the power of digital competition,” said Henderson. “Together, we will nurture talent, shape champions, and pave the way for the future of Esports at the University of Evansville. Let the games begin!”

Officials say UE’s Esports Center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall to include areas for team practice, competitive play and open game play. According to a release, the university will activate a second phase of the initiative by expanding space within the Esports Center based on the enrollment and progress of the program.

Renovation efforts will begin in June, and team competitions are slated to begin during the fall semester. To learn more about the program, visit UE’s Esports page.