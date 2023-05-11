HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced the launch of an accelerated Master’s of Science in Education: Educational Administration degree after receiving approval from the Indiana’s Department of Education.

Officials say the program provides the path to obtaining a Building Level Administrative Licensure, and each course will incorporate a specific amount of observation/internship hours with principal mentors. The 12-month, 30-credit hour program is also entirely online.

The program will be housed in UE’s School of Education, and applications are now open for entry. To learn more, and apply for the program, click here.