University of Evansville no-confidence vote passes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A no-confidence measure in the University of Evansville Faculty Senate against University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz passed 13-2 Tuesday.

Pietruszkiewicz issued a statement Monday ahead of the vote and Eyewitness News’ Brad Byrd spoke with two university faculty members on InDepth about the measure and issues facing the university.

This is a developing story.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

