University of Evansville plans to resume face-to-face classes in the fall

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville is preparing for students to return to campus in August for face-to-face classes this fall. The semester is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 17, nine days earlier than originally planned. Social distancing and protective measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of students and employees.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the fall semester, including final exams, will end prior to Thanksgiving Break. Students will not return to campus until January for the spring 2021 semester. The earlier start-date will accommodate for a shortened semester that advances the public health of students, faculty, staff, and the Evansville community.

Due to the ever-changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the University is prepared to adjust plans at any point throughout the remainder of the year. Employees and students will be required to wear masks or face coverings while on campus and inside buildings. All students and employees will be provided with a mask or face covering when they return in August. Signage will be posted throughout the campus to educate students on proper social distancing and required personal protective equipment.

The dining hall will make several adjustments to food serving and seating to follow recommended practices for community dining. UE will encourage carry-out options and increase the utilization of sustainable, disposable products. Self-service stations will be eliminated, and protective barriers will be installed at all points of service. All food service lines will be clearly marked for proper social distancing.

UE will be reducing the number of rooms utilized on each floor, and residence halls will be frequently cleaned and sanitized. Housing assignments for students will be confirmed and communicated to students in July. Additional changes regarding visitation policies and lounge areas may be announced at a later date.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2020)

