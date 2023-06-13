HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The undergraduate teacher preparation program at the University of Evansville is among just 23% nationwide to earn an “A” grade in the National Council on Teacher Quality’s new report for meeting standards set by literacy experts for coverage of the most effective methods of reading instruction, often called the “science of reading.”

According to a release from UE, more than one-third of fourth grade students cannot read at a basic level. Research suggests that over 90% of children could learn to read if their teachers used instructional methods grounded in the science of reading.

“The University of Evansville is dedicated to equipping future teachers with the knowledge and skills needed to make a lasting impact on students’ reading abilities,” said Sally Busby, Clinical Assistant Professor of Education. “We are honored to receive this recognition from the National Council on Teacher Quality, affirming our commitment to delivering rigorous teacher preparation in the science of reading. By adhering to evidence-based instructional methods, we aim to empower teachers to transform the lives of their students and address the critical issue of literacy in our society.”

The NCTQ analysis of teacher preparation programs’ coverage of the science of reading was developed over the course of two years, involving teams of literacy experts, researchers, teacher preparation leaders and educators. To view the NCTQ report, click here.