EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Students and administrators at the University of Evansville signed a truss on Thursday that will be part of a new residence hall on campus.

University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruskiewicz was the first person to sign the truss during a ceremony outside of the construction site. He said he hopes the new residence hall will be a selling point for potential students.

Construction began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.