University of Evansville students, faculty return to class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After a five month break, University of Evansville classes are back in session.

Professors say everyone has been working together as students and faculty adapt to a new normal.

Technology is going to be even more vital this year because lectures will be online and some will be recorded.

USI and Ivy Tech returned to the classroom Tuesday.

Professor Lora Becker says it seems students are relying more heavily on technology and hopes those who face challenges speak up.

“Trust the education process, trust that the faculty has a goal to teach you what you need to learn and trust that you can find your way around the technology,” Becker said. “You can get the projects turned in on time and never be afraid to ask. We are here to help.”

Becker says even though most of her classes are online, she is excited to finally be back on campus visiting with her students at a safe distance.

Becker was recently elected to serve as the president-elect of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society.

