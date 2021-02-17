University of Evansville students shovel to raise money for local nonprofit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Students at the University of Evansville have spent the last couple of days shoveling driveways. Those students are putting some of that money in their own pockets, but they are making sure a portion goes to a good cause.

“We saw the snow storm coming in and a group of us at UE thought ‘hey we maybe could make some money going out and shoveling,’ and then we got to thinking some of the groups we work with and volunteer with during the year, we weren’t able to do because of (coronavirus) and so we thought maybe we could also give back a little bit,” said organizer Brock Wandel.

It’s shoveling for a good cause and since the first flakes started flying, some UE students have been out making some money and giving it back.

“We started getting texts and calls from all over the Evansville and Newburgh area, and since then from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. we are out shoveling snow for the rest of the week,” explained Wandel.

15% of all the profit the group makes will go to Habitat for Humanity of Evansville and it is something they say was least they could do.

“Habitat is one of those organizations we work with a lot normally during the year and I just felt we haven’t been able to do that this year and so this was just a way of giving back a little bit,” Wandel said.

Each and every driveway is a learning experience and that hard work and determination can pay off, especially for a local nonprofit needing a boost.

“Definitely this has shown me during a time like this when it could be super easy to stay inside and be isolated when you get out and make connections and really contribute to something bigger than yourself, it can be really rewarding,” said University of Evansville student Alec McAllister.

The students say they hit more than 40 houses on the first day and they still have a long list to go as the next storm is just hours away.

(This story was originally published on February 17, 2021)