University of Evansville theater professor recognized for excellence

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) An assistant professor of theater at the University of Evansville, Amelia McClain, has been announced as this year’s recipient of the University Resident Theater Association’s Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Training in Acting.

“Amelia McClain taught me and my peers with strength, heart, and specificity to each of our needs,” added Jack Russell, a 2021 UE alumnus. “Amelia impacted me so much as a student because she led by example. The tools that she was giving to us were the very tools that she uses to book jobs on Broadway. She taught us to be selfless, aware, and precise with our work. She didn’t care about creating actors with talent. Rather, she cared about creating actors that knew how to work hard and care about the process. Truly, Amelia gave me the education I’ve always dreamed of. I am eternally grateful for her impact on my life. Without it, I don’t think I could pursue this career path.”

McClain has been a UE faculty member since 2018. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts from UE before earning her Master of Fine Arts from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. She is a member of the Actors Equity Association and the Screen Actors Guild. Before returning to Evansville, McClain completed a year-long run on Broadway in the hit production of “The Play That Goes Wrong”, and was in a number of other Broadway and off-Broadway productions.

“When I was a student at UE, Amelia encouraged us to take our insecurities as actors and reframe them as strengths,” said Madeline Easley, a 2019 UE alumna. “Her ability to perceive beyond the mask of stressed-out college students and cast us as professionals, fully capable of advocating for ourselves, our unique stories, and our natural talents, was the push I needed to pursue every opportunity to carve out a fulfilling and sustainable artistic career after graduation.”