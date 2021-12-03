University of Evansville welcomes a new dean

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Evansville went national in search of a new dean of students and vice president for student affairs.

Rachel Carpenter has been selected as the new vice president for student affairs and dean of students at the University of Evansville. She will begin her duties with an anticipated start date of June 1, 2022. Carpenter will serve the UE student body and will help to create a safe, welcoming, and supportive campus community. She will not only work one-on-one with students but also student organizations across campus. Carpenter will also oversee areas such as residence life, student engagement, international student services, counseling services, career development, the student health center, public safety, and the fitness center.

“As someone who grew up in the military, I have rarely experienced the feeling of returning home,” said Carpenter. “I am very excited to return to the UE campus, a place I once called home for several years, and work alongside talented faculty and staff. Together, I know we will move the University forward and prepare students to live meaningful lives in a changing world.”

Carpenter has 20 years of experience in student affairs. Currently she is serving as the interim university dean for students at Pace University, which is located in New York state. Prior to serving in this role, she was interim associate vice president for student affairs and dean for students, interim dean, and director of the Center for Student Development. While at Pace, she has been working toward her Doctor of Professional Studies in business and is expected to graduate this month.

The UE campus will be familiar to Carpenter, who graduated with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in 2003 and 2009, respectively. From 2003 to 2010, she served in various student-oriented roles on campus. Two of those years were spent as dean of students at Harlaxton College, the University’s study abroad center located in Grantham, England and the #1 ranked study abroad program in the United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dean Carpenter back to the University of Evansville, and I am confident our students and our entire campus will benefit from her compassion and enthusiasm,” said UE president Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz. “She brings a wealth of experience, and I know that she will make a positive impact on our campus community.”

Carpenter will succeed Dana Clayton, EdD. Clayton is retiring in February 2022 after 32 years of service to the University. Until Carpenter’s arrival, Rob Shelby, PhD, chief diversity officer at UE, will be the interim vice president for student affairs. Michael Tessier, assistant vice president of student affairs and director of residence life, will serve as the interim dean of students.