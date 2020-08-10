University of Evansville’s commencement postponed to 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz announced the 2020 Commencement that was scheduled for September 19 will be pushed to May of 2021.

Pietruszkiewicz said the COVID-19 pandemic lead to this decision.

The University will move forward with a special Virtual Graduate Recognition Day on September 19, 2020.

