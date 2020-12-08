University of Evansville’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration goes virtual

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The University of Evansville is hosting their Martin Luther King Jr. celebration online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 theme is ‘Our Time is Now’ and highlights one of King’s famous quotes, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

The annual event will be free and open to the public via Zoom this year. The event schedule and Zoom links are available on UE’s website.

While there is no registration fee, individuals can still make donations toward positive social change. All proceeds will go directly towards UE’s Zerah Priestly Carter Scholarship and the Center for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

To commemorate the 54-mile Civil Rights March of 1965, UE is holding a virtual symbolic march, open from January 1 until January 18. Participants can log miles online through walking, running, biking, or swimming.

At 11:00 a.m. on January 18, UE encourages participants to complete the 54th mile together. A virtual celebration is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. followed by a panel discussion with local leaders at 2 p.m.

A lectureship is planned for 7 p.m. and features keynote speaker Karith Foster. Foster is known as the visionary behind “Inversity”, a philosophy and methodology designed to transform the way society addresses issues of diversity and leadership.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 8, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: