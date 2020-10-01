University of Southern Indiana announces fall commencement plans

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- Acknowledging that this is not the outcome they hoped for, the University of Southern Indiana announced it will host a virtual commencement ceremony December 12.

All 2020 graduates are invited to take part in the ceremony and the university says this will help recognize graduates and their accomplishments safely. As flu season nears, officials say having an in-person ceremony would not be the safe or responsible thing to do.

Officials add they are continuing to work diligently to keep the university community safe through wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and conducting many meetings and classes virtually.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 1, 2020)

