University of Southern Indiana dedicates Screaming Eagle Complex and Aquatic Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The University of Southern Indiana dedicated several new features including the Screaming Eagles Complex and an aquatic center.

Plans for the aquatic center were unveiled about two years ago. It features an eight lane 25-meter by 25-yard pool and diving well, and will serve as the home for the new USI men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams beginning in the fall of 2022.

The Screaming Eagles Complex features multi-purpose athletic courts and a new Screaming Eagle sculpture designed by two of the university’s professors.