University of Southern Indiana student group in quarantine

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana says an entire group of students is now in quarantine after coming in contact with a member who tested positive for COVID-19.

While the university did not name the group, it adds almost all reports of large gatherings and close contact without masks happened off campus. In September, a fraternity told Eyewitness News some of its members tested positive and several others were quarantined.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories