University of Southern Indiana student group in quarantine

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT)- The University of Southern Indiana says an entire group of students is now in quarantine after coming in contact with a member who tested positive for COVID-19.

While the university did not name the group, it adds almost all reports of large gatherings and close contact without masks happened off campus. In September, a fraternity told Eyewitness News some of its members tested positive and several others were quarantined.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)