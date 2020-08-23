University of Southern Indiana students prepare to head back to class

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Students at the University of Southern Indiana are preparing for the start of class Monday.
Monday will mark the first time USI students will return to class since the COVID-19 pandemic began. University officials are urging students to self monitor for symptoms and follow reporting guidelines for a positive test result.
Anyone on campus must wear a face covering and signs are in place to promote social distancing. Classes will move entirely online by November 30.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)
