University of Southern Indiana students prepare to head back to class

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- Students at the University of Southern Indiana are preparing for the start of class Monday.

Monday will mark the first time USI students will return to class since the COVID-19 pandemic began. University officials are urging students to self monitor for symptoms and follow reporting guidelines for a positive test result.

Anyone on campus must wear a face covering and signs are in place to promote social distancing. Classes will move entirely online by November 30.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 23, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: