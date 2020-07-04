University of Southern Indiana to reopen to students, staff Monday

VANDBERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – University of Southern Indiana president Ronald Rochon said safety measures will be in place as the university reopens to students and staff on Monday.

Any employee or student who tests positive for COVID-19 must self-report the result. The university says students should maintain social distancing and students are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while on campus.

The upcoming fall semester will feature a mix of online and in-person learning for students. Officials add that children will not be allowed on campus.

(This story was originally published on July 4, 2020)

