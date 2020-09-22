University officials respond to ‘Save UE’ group

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — University of Evansville officials respond to the recent start of a faculty-led campaign to give professors and instructors a say in the university’s future.

In a statement, UE President Christopher Pietruskiewcz says he wants a broad conversation with the community including the faculty.

The “Save UE” campaign was started by some fculty who want the university to hear their concern over possible funding and staff cuts.

Campaign members say they’re glad the president wants to involve faculty, but they want to see the same information administrators are seeing.

“A lot of that data is complex,” says James MacLeod. “A lot of departments in the university interact with one another in various ways and we would like to have a voice to make sure that message is conveyed.”

About 80 faculty members have joined the campaign since it started.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)