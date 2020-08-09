Unwanted artwork popping up in historic arts district

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Bright colored benches, painted little libraries, and abstract sculptures. The Haynie’s Corner Arts District welcomes those who catch the creativity bug. But in recent weeks, a different form, of what some might call art, has surfaced.

“I think it’s just a way of people expressing themselves,” Jennifer Darche says.

On business walls, concrete fixtures, and even a city dumpster, bright green spray paint.

“You wonder why they did it, what’s the purpose. It’s just destruction,” homeowner Brian Fleming says.

Over the years families have moved into the arts district and helped to rejuvenate it. But when they walk outside and see graffiti, they say it’s hurtful.

“It doesn’t even say anything, there’s no message so, it’s just disappointing,” Brian Fleming has lived in his Southeast 2nd Street home for five years, “there’s just a cool vibe living down here.”

He says the neighbors bond because they all have something in common, “trying to save what was originally built into this neighborhood.

Places hit are cleaning up what someone else left. Including the building across the street from Fleming. As for the other places hit, a good samaritan tells eyewitness news, he’ll be out there Sunday afternoon to clean it all up.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 8, 2020)