Update announced in Carmi deaths

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT)- The Carmi Police Department announced they believe that 72-year-old Charles Daniel shot and killed 71-year-old Phyllis Daniel before taking his own life inside a home on the 1600 block of Hillcrest Ave.

Police say they were found Friday morning by a family member who had come to check on them after they did not answer their phones. The Carmi Police Department is asking the public to “lift the family up in your prayers.”

The investigation was aided by the White County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, White County Ambulance Unit, and the White County Coroner.

(This story was originally published on June 1, 2020.)

