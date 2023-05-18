EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested and charged with arson in connection with the fire at the location of the former Pearl cleaners on Wednesday.

Charles James Perrin, 25 was arrested on Thursday and charged with arson and criminal mischief with a loss of at least $50,000. Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson announced in a press release that a person of interest has been detained as a part of the ongoing investigation into the origin of the fire at Pearl Laundry on Wednesday.

Eyewitness News was on the scene when Perrin got arrested. The suspect was allegedly watching the fire

We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.