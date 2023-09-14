HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have identified the man who died after driving a vehicle into the Ohio River in Owensboro.

According to KSP Trooper Corey King, authorities identified the man as Ohn Y. Awar, 30, of Bowling Green. Awar’s cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma and drowning

On Wednesday night, troopers say they spotted a suspicious vehicle on the side of the road. As a trooper attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, authorities say the vehicle sped off and went into the river. Crews gathered at Wrights Landing Road and pulled the body of the driver out of the vehicle.

KSP says this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.