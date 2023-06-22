DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting that took place near Ben Hawes Park in Daviess County on Wednesday.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the victim in the case has been identified as 16-year-old Gaymee Paw, of Owensboro. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to the shooting on Wednesday and transported him to a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green. That juvenile currently faces charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Authorities responded to reports of someone who had been shot in the head on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m. on Willet Road near Ben Hawes Park. Paw was located at the scene and transported to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.